Wednesday, January 11, 2023 | 
FAA technical glitch grounds thousands of flights across the U.S.

More than 2,500 domestic flights are being impacted by the order from the FAA

By Sarah Gambles Sarah Gamblessgambles@deseretnews.com
File - A Southwest plane lands at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Va., Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.

Carolyn Kaster, Associated Press

This story will be updated throughout the day.

Domestic flights across the U.S. were grounded early Wednesday morning due to a Federal Aviation Administration glitch.

All domestic departures were paused until 9 a.m. eastern time by order of the FAA “to allow the agency to validate the integrity and safety information,” the FAA said in a statement, per The New York Times.

The order began soon after 7 a.m. eastern time Wednesday and affects at least 2,500 flights that were delayed, according to FlightAware, a flight tracking site.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tweeted, “I have been in touch with FAA this morning about an outage affecting a key system for providing safety information to pilots. FAA is working to resolve this issue swiftly and safely so that air traffic can resume normal operations, and will continue to provide updates.”

What FAA system failed?

The Notice to Air Missions System sends notices to flight personnel had “failed” making an impact “across the National Airspace System,” the FAA said, per The Washington Post.

As of right now, there’s no evidence pointing to a the issue stemming from an attack.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted, “There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates.”

