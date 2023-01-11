A teenage boy was shot by a man who told police he believed he saw a person “tampering with a vehicle” in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

In the aftermath of the incident, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee has spoken about what he called “misinformation” regarding the case.

Here’s what we know.

What happened: Washington 4, an affiliate of NBC, reported that 13-year-old Karon Blake was shot after having an “interaction” with an armed resident who claimed that he was “tampering with a vehicle.”

Details: NBC News reported that police were responding to a call of a shooting before 4 a.m. when Blake was discovered with gunshot wounds.

A man close by told detectives that he “heard noises and observed someone that appeared to be tampering with vehicles,” police said.

“During the interaction, the male resident discharged his firearm striking the victim,” the police said, according to ABC News.

It was reported that two “juvenile males” were seen running away from where Karon was shot and two cars had been damaged in the wake of the shooting.

Police also reported that Karon was brought to the hospital and died later.

Things to note: The Washington Post reported that as the news of the shooting has circulated social media, there have been rumors and anger surrounding the case.

Blake’s grandfather, Sean Long, said in a community meeting about the incident, “I didn’t know you could get a gun permit and shoot somebody for messing with a car.”

Fox 5 Washington DC reported that Contee said that he believed there has been “misinformation” around the case while the investigation is ongoing.

“We recognize the community’s desire to get the details of this incident but we must also acknowledge that the ongoing nature of the investigation prevents us from sharing specifics that could jeopardize the integrity of this case,” Contee said during the first press conference regarding the case.