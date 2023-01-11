Facebook Twitter
Illinois bans assault weapons. Which states have similar bans?

By Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
In this Jan. 16, 2013 photo, assault weapons and hand guns are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply in Springfield, Ill. On Tuesday, Illinois banned the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons.

Seth Perlman, Associated Press

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation Tuesday banning the the sale or possession of semiautomatic weapons in the state.

“I’m tired of living in a world where a mass shooting needs a title so you know which one we’re referring to,” Pritzker tweeted Tuesday night.

“I just signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which immediately bans the sale and distribution of assault weapons, high-capacity magazines, and switches in IL.”

What is included in the Illinois assault weapons ban?

The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the making and selling of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

According to The Associated Press, “The legislation bans dozens of specific brands or types of rifles and handguns, .50-caliber guns, attachments and rapid-firing devices,” while guns that are banned that are already owned will be required to be registered with the Illinois State Police. 

Additionally, there is a 10-round limit for rifles and a 15-round limit for handguns.

Which states have assault weapon bans?

Illinois is the ninth state to pass an assault weapons ban.

Eight other states, plus the District of Columbia, have banned the sale of assault weapons, according to CBS News:

  • California.
  • Connecticut.
  • Delaware.
  • Hawaii.
  • Maryland.
  • Massachusetts.
  • New Jersey.
  • New York.

Three other states have passed laws requiring additional regulation to sell and possess assault weapons:

  • Minnesota.
  • Virginia.
  • Washington.

