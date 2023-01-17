8 shot at Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Florida

Eight people were shot at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce, Florida, on Monday, with one person in critical condition, police stated.

In a statement, St. Lucie County Chief Deputy Brian Hester said that “a disagreement between two parties” at a Martin Luther King Jr. Day car show, where more than 1,000 people were celebrating the holiday, led to eight people being shot.

All of the victims were adults, according to local news WPBF-TV. However, four more people, including a child, were injured as people were fleeing the scene.

“It was mass chaos, as you can imagine, when shots rang out,” Hester said, per The Associated Press. “There were a thousand plus people here at the event, and as the shots rang out, people were just running in all directions.”

“It’s really sad in a celebration of someone who represented peace and equality that a disagreement results in a use of guns and violence to solve that disagreement, and that’s what’s really sad to me about what happened here,” Hester continued. “And then so many innocent people who were injured or hurt and were not part of the disagreement as well.”

No suspects have been named, and no arrests have been made so far, according to CNN.

