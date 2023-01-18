French nun considered to be the world’s oldest person dies, saying her work was key to her longevity

A French nun was considered the oldest living person at a whopping 118 years old. She died in her sleep Tuesday and will be remembered by many for her hard work and dedication to her faith.

Lucile Randon, known as Sister André, was born on Feb. 11, 1904. She lived through World War I and II, the influenza and COVID-19 pandemics and multiple French leaders and administrations, and saw the world rapidly shift into a more tech-focused world.

When she first took the title of oldest living person officially, she told French media: “They say work kills, but it’s work that made me live. I worked until I was 108.”

Guinness World Records also claims Sister André is the oldest nun to ever live, per CNN.

Sister André started to go blind as she aged, and in her late years, she relied on the use of a wheelchair, but she continued to serve others, especially the elderly, BBC reported.

“There is great sadness but... it was her desire to join her beloved brother. For her, it’s a liberation,” nursing home spokesman David Tavella said, per BBC.

She cared for children in France in the midst of World War II and went on to dedicate that care to orphans and the elderly at a hospital for 28 years, according to CNN. She became a nun in 1944, according to The Washington Post.

“How incredible that we shared the same air as someone who was born just a couple of months after the Wright Brothers’ first powered flight — and a few months before the New York subway system opened,” said Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief for Guinness World Records, in a statement, per CBS News.

The oldest known living person is now María Branyas Morera, who is 115-years-old, and was born in the U.S., The Post reported.