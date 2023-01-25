4.2 magnitude earthquake hits in southern California

A 4.2 magnitude earthquake hit southern California Wednesday, causing aftershocks in Malibu.

The quake happened around 2 a.m. PST on Wednesday around 10 miles south of Malibu Beach, CNN reported.

There were no initial reports of severe damage or injury.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said it “completed a strategic 470 square-mile survey of the City of Los Angeles following the 4.2M earthquake near Malibu. No damage or injuries were reported and normal operational mode has resumed,” per CNN.

U.S. Geological Survey officials said the quake wasn’t large enough to send alerts to local cellphones, but residents could still likely feel the shaking, according to ABC News.

“We know some of you felt shaking and we hope you took a protective action like Drop, Cover, and Hold On,” officials said.

Following the initial earthquake, there were aftershocks with magnitudes of 3.5, 2.8 and 2.6, respectively, per USA Today.

A tsunami warning was not issued, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

People on Twitter were asking if anyone felt the earthquake.

“Anyone else felt that Earthquake in la rn?” musical artist SZA tweeted.

Anyone else felt that Earthquake in la rn? — SZA (@sza) January 25, 2023

TikTok star Tabitha Brown tweeted, “Earthquake: hey girl what you doing?!?! Get up!!”

I was sleeping so good😩

Me: 😴 🛌

Earthquake: 🔊 hey girl what you doing?!?! Get up!!😩 — Tabitha Brown (@IamTabithaBrown) January 25, 2023

“every time there’s an earthquake i check twitter to double check someone’s not just walking around where im sleeping bc usually it just sounds like wood creaking and the slightest movements.. anyways there was just an earthquake,” Shannon Beveridge tweeted.

every time there’s an earthquake i check twitter to double check someone’s not just walking around where im sleeping bc usually it just sounds like wood creaking and the slightest movements.. anyways there was just an earthquake — Shannon Beveridge (@nowthisisliving) January 25, 2023