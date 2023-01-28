3 dead, 4 wounded in California shooting near Beverly Hills

Early Saturday morning, three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting that took place outside of a short-term rental home in Los Angeles, close to Beverly Hills, police said.

The three dead were found in a car in front of the house, while the four wounded were transported to the hospital — two are in critical condition while the other two are stable, reported The Associated Press.

While officers don’t believe the surrounding community to be in any danger, they are investigating further by talking to neighbors and asking for camera footage from the surrounding houses, per Fox News. No information is yet available about a possible suspect.

Police responded to 911 phone calls that talked about “a shooting with people down,” Sergeant Bruce Borihanh of the Los Angeles Police Department said in a press conference Saturday afternoon, reported The New York Times.

There is still no word from the coroner’s office on the genders or ages of the deceased.

This is one of at least six mass shootings in California in the month of January, following a deadly dance hall shooting in Monterey Park and another in Half Moon Bay, as reported by Deseret News.