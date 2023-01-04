FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty. What’s next?

On Tuesday, Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, appeared in court in New York City and pleaded not guilty to federal charges of fraud. He was also blocked by a judge from having access to any FTX or Almeda assets, according to Business Insider.

What’s next? The presiding judge over the case, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, set a tentative trial date for Bankman-Fried on Oct. 2, per The New York Times.

The Times stated that Bankman-Fried could potentially change his stance and plead guilty to at least some of the charges. But for now, the Times added that his not guilty plea could lead to a potentially “titanic” court fight.

If convicted, NPR states that the former FTX CEO could face up to 115 years in prison.

Details: Along with Bankman-Fried’s not-guilty plea on Tuesday, Kaplan blocked him from accessing and making any transfers from Alameda and FTX assets, per the request of prosecutors. This move follows reports of crypto assets allegedly being moved around in December, according to Business Insider.

Bankman-Fried did not make the not guilty plea himself in court on Tuesday but was instead represented by a lawyer, per NPR.

Looking back: Bankman-Fried was arrested in his home in the Bahamas on Dec. 12 and was charged with eight counts of fraud and conspiracy, according to previous Deseret News reporting. He was then released from jail on a $250 million bond under restrictions, including that he is confined to his parents’ house in Palo Alto, California, per The New York Times.

The charges being filed against Bankman-Fried include conspiracy to commit wire fraud and securities fraud, individual charges of securities fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to avoid campaign finance regulations and money laundering, CNBC reported.

ABC News states that prosecutors accuse Bankman-Fried of funneling billions of dollars from FTX to his private hedge fund. They allege that these funds were used to buy luxury homes and make millions of dollars in political donations. Before he was arrested, Bankman-Fried insisted that he was unaware of any improper use of funds.

Worth noting: These fraud allegations are following just over a month after FTX, which was once one of the world’s largest largest cryptocurrency exchanges, filed for bankruptcy, Deseret News’ Gitanjali Poonia wrote.