Japanese government offers Tokyo residents ¥1 million to leave

The Japanese government is offering families 1 million yen, or $7,500, per child for leaving the city of Tokyo. Efforts to depopulate will help reverse the declining populations in other regions of the country.

Japan Times reported that this monetary support is an increase from 300,000 yen, approximately $2,200, and will be implemented in April next year.

Nearly 1,300 municipalities are participating in this federal effort, including Tokyo’s neighboring areas like Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa. The goal is to help relocate 10,000 people to rural areas.

Recipients will need to live outside the city for at least 5 years, with plans of working full-time or operating a business, according to The Guardian. Those looking for an easy payday may be disappointed as the money will need to be returned if this rule isn’t followed.

Tokyo is the most populated city in Japan, with 37 million residents. People often move to this city in search of jobs.

CNN reported that usually, the number of people moving into Tokyo outnumbers those leaving but the COVID-19 pandemic changed this pattern. Japan’s readily aging population also poses an additional threat to the newly abandoned areas in the country.

“Tokyo has a very high concentration of people, and the government wants to increase the flow of people to the regional areas to revitalize areas with declining populations,” a government spokesperson told the news outlet.

Nearly 3.49 million areas were abandoned in Japan in 2018, according to Nikkei Asia.

