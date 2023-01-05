What do experts say about raising the minimum wage?

The federal minimum wage hasn’t budged since 2009.

Some experts believe that the minimum wage should be raised — $15 is often cited as the amount to which it should be raised. Other experts believe that raising the minimum wage would have negative impacts on the economy.

Headed into 2023, Deseret News reported that 23 states decided to raise the minimum wage. Here’s a brief overview of why some experts argue for the minimum wage and why some argue against the minimum wage.

Why some believe the minimum wage should be raised

The Economic Policy Institute, which is a nonpartisan think tank, published a fact sheet stating why it believes that raising the minimum wage would be beneficial.



The institute said that raising the minimum wage would begin to reverse pay inequality, saying, “A $15 minimum wage would begin to reverse decades of growing pay inequality between the most underpaid workers and workers receiving close to the median wage, particularly along gender and racial lines.”

“A $15 minimum wage by 2025 would generate $107 billion in higher wages for workers and would also benefit communities across the country,” EPI said in the fact sheet. “Because underpaid workers spend much of their extra earnings, this injection of wages will help stimulate the economy and spur greater business activity and job growth.”

EPI argued that some experts believe that increases in minimum wage wouldn’t lead to job loss and would stimulate the economy.

Why some believe the minimum wage should not be raised

The Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank, published a Q&A saying that raising the minimum wage would have negative effects.



“The CBO (Congressional Budget Office) estimates that 0.9 million people will be taken out of poverty as a result. But a consequence of raising the mandatory wage floor that aggressively, the CBO predicts, will be that 1.4 million fewer workers will be in employment,” the institute said.

The Cato Institute also indicated that raising the federal minimum wage could lead companies to raise their prices and to cut non-wage benefits of workers to account for increased costs.

The institute argued, “Jeff Clemens concluded that the ‘new conventional wisdom misreads the totality of recent evidence for the negative effects of minimum wages. Several strands of research arrive regularly at the conclusion that high minimum wages reduce opportunities for disadvantaged individuals.’”

What states raised the minimum wage in January 2023?

The Deseret News reported that 23 states raised the minimum wage in January 2023.

Among them were Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.