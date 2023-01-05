Facebook Twitter
Thursday, January 5, 2023 | 
U.S. & World

Mastermind of ‘Varsity Blues’ gets longest prison sentence in College Admissions scandal

By Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
In this March 12, 2019, file photo, William “Rick” Singer, founder of the Edge College &amp; Career Network, departs federal court in Boston after pleading guilty to charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. On January 4, 2023, Singer was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison.

Steven Senne, Associated Press

William “Rick” Singer, the ringleader behind the college admissions bribery scandal called “Operation Varsity Blues,” was sentenced to more than three years in prison on Wednesday.

Who is Rick Singer?

Singer was the mastermind behind the scheme to get children into top-tier universities through bribery and cheating on standardized tests.

In March 2019, Singer pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the U.S. and obstruction of justice, according to CNN.

Where is Rick Singer now?

Singer, who received more than $25 million from parents trying to get their children into elite universities, currently resides in a Florida trailer park, Reuters reported.

“I lost my ethical values and have so much regret,” Singer said in court Wednesday. “To be frank, I am ashamed of myself.”

What we know about Rick Singer’s prison sentence

Singer was sentenced to 3.5 years of prison time, 3 years of supervised released time and forfeiture of more than $10 million, per CNN.

He will report to prison on Feb. 27.

More than 50 people have been charged in the case, including actress Lori Loughlin, but Singer has received the longest sentence in the case so far.

The second longest sentence went to former Georgetown University tennis coach Gordon Ernst, who pocketed more than $3 million in bribes for helping people cheat their way into the university, The Associated Press reported.

