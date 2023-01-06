California braces for another week of heavy rain amid outages, flooding, deaths

Next week promises more severe weather for California after days of heavy rain and strong winds.

An atmospheric river slammed into the Golden State on Wednesday, killing two people — an infant and a 19-year-old woman, as Sarah Gambles reported for the Deseret News.

What are the weather conditions in California?

This was the state’s third atmospheric river, which led to flooding and power outages in many areas as trees were toppled over. According to USA Today, more than 73,000 homes and businesses experienced an outage on Thursday night, a number much lower than Wednesday’s figure of 180,000.

“We anticipate that this may be one of the most challenging and impactful series of storms to touch down in California in the last five years,” said Nancy Ward, the new director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, as the state braces for more rain next week, per Weather.com.

What’s the forecast next week?

The stormy weather will continue into the weekend, the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center said in a forecast. Another atmospheric river is also expected to hit northern and northwestern California.

Over the weekend, “additional rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher totals forecast for northern California will likely exacerbate flooding concerns over already saturated soil,” the weather service warned.

More atmospheric rivers will pummel the West with heavy rain and wind, and lead to flooding, causing damage to property and inducing mudslides.

Meanwhile, the Sierra Nevada and other northern coastal ranges of California will receive between six to 12 inches of snow.