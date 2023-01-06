10 injured in Miami during French Montana’s video shoot

A shooting injuring at least 10 people occurred outside a popular soul food restaurant in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Thursday evening.

Witnesses say this incident occurred while French Montana was filming a music video. According to NBC affiliate WTVJ, the rapper avoided injury, as his security personnel took him to safety around the time the shots were fired.

What happened during French Montana’s video shoot?

The Miami Gardens Police told CNN that emergency units received reports of mass casualties before 8 p.m. EST.

“Upon arrival, fire units found several patients suffering traumatic injuries. In addition to finding injured patients at the initial location, firefighters also encountered other injured patients outside of a fire station nearby,” emergency officials said.

A total of 10 people were injured, while no fatalities were reported. Four of the victims took themselves to a hospital and six were taken to local trauma centers through air and ground rescue.

Videos from the shooting surface online

According to Fox affiliate WSVN, the video shoot was scheduled at another restaurant, but was moved.

“They started over there, but the lighting wasn’t good so they moved over here, but originally it was across the street,” Kayla Sanchez, another witness, said, per WSVN. “They said it was quiet and a good time and out of nowhere, all of a sudden 10 shots back to back.” Her boyfriend had rented his Chevy Capri for Montana to use in his music video.

#NEW: Rapper 'CED Mogul' shared this video with @nbc6. He says shows #FrenchMontana and #Rob49 in the backseat of a car during the video shoot, and prior to the shooting.



Witnesses say #Rob49 was among nine people shot. @MGPDFL would only confirm multiple shot. #Miami pic.twitter.com/xHjCuIaI7H — Ryan Nelson (@RyanNelsonTV) January 6, 2023

Was French Montana’s bodyguard shot?

Videos circulating online indicated that Montana’s bodyguard, as well as rapper Rob49, were shot. But during a press conference Friday morning, Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt didn’t confirm or deny reports, according to The Miami Herald. She stated that the gunfire had led most people to scatter.