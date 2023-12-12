Turkish soccer suspended after team president punches official in face

The president of Turkish soccer team MKE Ankaragucu punched an official in the face after a match Monday, leaving the country in shock.

Ankaragucu President Faruk Koca ran onto the field after officials blew the whistle on a 1-1 draw and knocked referee Halil Umut Meler to the ground when he punched him, according to Yahoo News.

The altercation prompted the Turkish Football Federation to suspend all leagues, Reuters reported. Video showed Ankaragucu fans invading the field as well, and Meler was also kicked when he fell.

Absolutely crazy scenes between Ankaragucu’s 1-1 draw with Rizespor.



Halil Umut Meler, stood with his assistants at the final whistle, Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca knocks him out!



Ironically Faruk Koca won the Turkish Super Lig' fairplay award in 2022 💀#AGvÇRS 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/GFb5HW2pOd — Ali (@RoyMustang786) December 11, 2023

Police helped Meler into the dressing room afterward, Reuters reported.

According to The New York Times, the situation brought shame to Turkey’s government as Koca was a founding member of the governing Justice and Development Party, known as the A.K.P. Koca had twice been elected to Parliament.

The New York Times noted similar issues in the region.

“Turkey is not alone in dealing with abuse and violence toward officials. Neighboring Greece’s top league postponed all of its matches last weekend after the country’s referees refused to work in a protest against what they called dangerous working conditions,” The New York Times report read.

Meler is considered a top referee in the country, and he has officiated Champions League matches, Reuters reported.