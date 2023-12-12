Facebook Twitter
Turkish soccer suspended after team president punches official in face

By Payton Davis Payton Davis
The Turkish Football Federation has suspended all league games in the country after a club president punched the referee in the face at the end of a top-flight match

Referee Halil Umut Meler, left, falls down after being punched by MKE Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca, barely seen second left, at the end of the Turkish Super Lig soccer match between MKE Ankaragucu and Caykur Rizespor in Ankara, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

Abdurrahman Antakyali, Depo Photos via Associated Press

The president of Turkish soccer team MKE Ankaragucu punched an official in the face after a match Monday, leaving the country in shock.

Ankaragucu President Faruk Koca ran onto the field after officials blew the whistle on a 1-1 draw and knocked referee Halil Umut Meler to the ground when he punched him, according to Yahoo News.

The altercation prompted the Turkish Football Federation to suspend all leagues, Reuters reported. Video showed Ankaragucu fans invading the field as well, and Meler was also kicked when he fell.

Police helped Meler into the dressing room afterward, Reuters reported.

According to The New York Times, the situation brought shame to Turkey’s government as Koca was a founding member of the governing Justice and Development Party, known as the A.K.P. Koca had twice been elected to Parliament.

The New York Times noted similar issues in the region.

“Turkey is not alone in dealing with abuse and violence toward officials. Neighboring Greece’s top league postponed all of its matches last weekend after the country’s referees refused to work in a protest against what they called dangerous working conditions,” The New York Times report read.

Meler is considered a top referee in the country, and he has officiated Champions League matches, Reuters reported.