A missing ring worth $800K was found in a Paris vacuum cleaner

A ring worth $800,000 was recovered in a vacuum cleaner bag after a guest at Paris’ luxury Ritz hotel had lost it.

The guest, described as a Malaysian businesswoman and tourist, left the ring on the nightstand in her room and didn’t notice that it was missing until she returned from a morning shopping trip, according to Le Parisien.

The business woman reportedly filed a police report Friday, with the worth of the ring being estimated at 750,000 euros — or roughly $807,000.

Business Insider reported that after the guest had notified the hotel of the missing ring, the staff made a “meticulous search,” which led them to discover the ring in a vacuum bag on Sunday morning.

“Thanks to the careful search work of security agents, the ring was found this morning,” the hotel told Le Parisien, according to People. “Our client is happy with this news. We would like to thank the Ritz Paris employees who were involved in this research and who work every day with integrity and professionalism.”

Fox News reported that the hotel guest left for London on Saturday with plans to return to Paris to “retrieve her ring.”

The police in Paris had been reportedly holding on to the ring until the guest could get it back, with the hotel offering the businesswoman “three free nights to compensate her for the ordeal.”

“We thank the police and the hotel teams who carried out the necessary investigations in record time,” the hotel guest’s lawyers, Robin Binsard and Rebecca Childs, said, according to The Independent.