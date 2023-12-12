Who is Donald Tusk, Poland’s new prime minister?

The election of Donald Tusk as Poland’s prime minister marks a new era after eight years of right-wing rule, The Washington Post reported.

A vote of no confidence for prior Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki paved the way for Tusk’s coalition of his Civic Coalition party, the liberal Poland 2050 party, the conservative agrarian Polish People’s Party and the Left, according to Politico.

Who is Tusk? Tusk, 67, is a former president of the European Council, BBC reported.



Tusk also previously served in the prime minister position from 2007 to 2014.

According to The New York Times, Tusk has been in politics for more than 40 years and started out as a journalist. He studied history at university and embraced free-market economics.

Poland and the EU: Tusk delivered his vision of closer European Union ties Tuesday before Parliament confirmed his candidacy, according to The Guardian. Tusk promised to “bring back billions of euros” of EU funds to Poland.



EU funds to Poland were temporarily frozen before due to a dispute between Brussels and the former Law and Justice (PiS) government, The Guardian reported.

Poland’s government and the EU feuded for years over issues ranging from judicial independence to LGBTQ+ rights, according to Reuters.

Tusk said he would oppose any changes of EU treaties that would disadvantage the country despite his pro-EU line, Reuters reported.

Domestic issues: In Tusk’s Parliament address, he also said his coalition plans to “unleash a social revolution” on Poland, according to The Washington Post.



A top Polish court outlawed abortion in most cases in 2020, and polling indicated that abortion was one of the biggest issues in Poland’s October election, according to the Post.

Tusk’s government plans to restore abortion rights and end an “era of state-backed homophobia,” the Post reported.

In addition to social issues, Tusk plans to tackle issues like judicial independence and immigration, Reuters reported.

“You can protect the Polish border and be humane at the same time,” Tusk said.

Tusk’s challenge: According to The Guardian, Polish President Andrzej Duda remains in office until 2025. Aligned with the outgoing PiS government, Duda has veto power over the government. This could limit the Tusk coalition’s power in regards to issues like abortion.

Election reaction: White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan congratulated Tusk in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Congratulations @donaldtusk on your election as Poland's prime minister. @POTUS looks forward to continuing our work together as close allies. We value Poland’s partnership on so many issues – support for Ukraine, shared democratic values, energy – to name a few. — Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) December 12, 2023