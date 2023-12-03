U.S. warship attacked in Red Sea, Pentagon says

A United States warship as well as several commercial ships were attacked Sunday in the Red Sea, the Pentagon said.

“We’re aware of reports regarding attacks on the USS Carney and commercial vessels in the Red Sea and will provide information as it becomes available,” the Pentagon said, according to The Associated Press.

An anonymous U.S. official told The Associated Press that the attack on the USS Carney began around 10 a.m. in Sanaa, Yemen, and lasted nearly five hours.

No injuries onboard or damage to ship were reported, the U.S. official said.

Though the Pentagon did not say who it believes is responsible for the attack, a spokesperson for Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed the attack of two ships but did not mention the U.S. Navy vessel.

A series of attacks on ships in the Red Sea has been linked to the Houthis — backed by Iran — who have also been targeting Israel as it fights Hamas in Gaza. Sunday’s attack could signal an escalation in these maritime attacks.

Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree stated Sunday that the group had launched missile and drone attacks against two ships associated with Israel: the “Unity Explorer” and the “Number Nine, CNBC reported.

Saree told The Associated Press that the attacks would continue as long as Israel continues its attacks in Gaza.

“The Yemeni armed forces continue to prevent Israeli ships from navigating the Red Sea (and Gulf of Aden) until the Israeli aggression against our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip stops,” Saree said. “The Yemeni armed forces renew their warning to all Israeli ships or those associated with Israelis that they will become a legitimate target if they violate what is stated in this statement.”