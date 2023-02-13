Why were so many UFOs shot down last week?

More unidentified flying objects have been brought down by the U.S. in the past week.

It is still unclear what the objects are and what they are doing, but U.S. Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck said that he is letting the intel community and counterintelligence community figure out those details, according to the New York Post.

Here’s what we know.

When were the UFOs shot down?

The New York Times reported that the U.S. military shot down “unidentified flying objects over the weekend after a Chinese spy balloon that had invaded American airspace was downed on Feb. 4.”

Here’s the Times’s timeline of when the UFOs were shot down:



On Feb. 4, a Chinese spy balloon was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean after being spotted off the coast of South Carolina.

On Feb. 10, a U.S. fighter jet took down another unidentifiable object, which allegedly wasn’t a balloon, that was hovering over the Alaskan waters.

On Feb. 11, another object was shot down in Canada, “over the Yukon Territory, which borders Alaska.”

On Feb. 12, the last known object was shot down over Lake Huron after first being spotted in Montana.

Why were they shot down?

Business Insider reported that the White House National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, told journalists on Friday, “I can confirm that the Department of Defense was tracking a high-altitude object over Alaska airspace in the last 24 hours. The object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight.”

“If it was another Chinese spy balloon, that indicates that China is either incompetent in operating these platforms or potentially deliberately provoking the U.S.,” former Pentagon official Michael P. Mulroy said, per The New York Times. “It is also important for the U.S. and China to maintain direct communications during times like this. Especially between the militaries.”

The Washington Post reported that China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the U.S. has sent over 10 “unsanctioned balloons into Chinese airspace since last year.”

“At this point we continue to assess every threat or potential threat, unknown, that approaches North America with an attempt to identify it,” VanHerck, head of the U.S. North American Aerospace Defense Command and Northern Command, said, per the New York Post.

