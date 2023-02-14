Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 
Indian government raids BBC office after the release of documentary critical of Prime Minister Modi

India’s Income Tax Department cites tax fraud as the reason for the search after BBC releases a critical documentary. Concerns rise for freedom of speech and the media in India

By Rebecca Olds
A police officer and a private security guard ask journalists to leave from the gate of a building housing BBC office in New Delhi, India.

Altaf Qadri, Associated Press

Altaf Qadri, Associated Press

On Tuesday, the British Broadcasting Cooperation’s offices in New Delhi and Mumbai were raided by the Indian Income Tax Department, just weeks after a critical documentary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was released.

“The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating,” BBC tweeted. “We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible.”

Employees at BBC were not allowed to leave, phones and laptops were confiscated and night-shift employees were told not to come into the office, as reported by Aljazeera.

Officials cited alleged tax evasion as the reason for the raid, per Press Trust of India, which BBC had been accused of before, but was “defiant and non-compliant” in the past, government officials said.

This isn’t the first instance of India’s Income Tax Department raiding the offices of news outlets critical of the government or its officials, The Editor’s Guild of India said in a release. It’s a “continuation of a trend of using government agencies to intimidate and harass press organizations that are critical of government policies or the ruling establishment.”

Both English and Indian news organizations within the country have been the target of India’s Tax Department after critical coverage of the government, per The Editor’s Guild of India and The Associated Press.

In January, BBC released a two-part documentary series entitled “India: The Modi Question,” which criticized the prime minister for his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots, where hundreds of people — mostly Muslims — were killed. India’s Foreign Ministry called it a “propaganda piece.”

After the second part of the series was released, per The Associated Press, the government issued an emergency block on the documentary posted on social media platforms YouTube and Twitter.

The documentary included an unpublished document that directly accused Modi of being “‘directly responsible’ for the ‘climate of impunity’ that enabled the violence” by holding back law enforcement, said BBC. The document said that the violence had “all the hallmarks of genocide,” per The Guardian.

