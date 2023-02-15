Here’s the latest with Cyclone Gabrielle

On Tuesday, New Zealand called a state of emergency for only the third time in its history due to damage from Cyclone Gabrielle.

So far, at least four have been killed — including a child — while more than 1,400 are still missing, reported The Guardian. More than 10,500 are being displaced.

Power to nearly a quarter of a million homes has been cut off, along with communications, per The New York Times. High winds — up to 105 mph in some parts — and 16 inches of rain have caused extensive damage across the country.

“Cyclone Gabrielle is the most significant weather event New Zealand has seen this century,” said New Zealand’s prime minister, Chris Hipkins, at a news conference. “The severity and the breadth of the damage that we are seeing has not been experienced in a generation.”

Related Much of New Zealand goes without power as cyclone strikes

The national state of emergency will be active in six regions that had already declared their own state of emergency, namely Auckland, Bay of Plenty, Hawke’s Bay, Northland, Tairawhiti, Tararua District and Waikato, as announced by the government Tuesday.

“The local leadership, CDEM groups, and emergency responders in all of the affected areas have been doing an outstanding job, but the widespread damage caused by this cyclone means we need a national declaration to support them,” said New Zealand’s minister for emergency management, Kieran McAnulty, in a statement. “A National State of Emergency gives the National Controller legal authority to apply resources across the country in support of a national level response.”

The New York Times reported the military and navy have already been working hard to save people from the rooftops of their submerged homes and relocating others.

But it’s been difficult for ground transportation of food and supplies as the road network is heavily damaged, along with communications abilities, per The Guardian.

“We are still building a picture of the effects of the cyclone as it continues to unfold,” said Hipkins, per BBC. “But what we do know is the impact is significant and it is widespread.”