Kamala Harris says she intends to run with Biden in 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris in her latest interview cleared all doubt about her next move in Washington.

“Joe Biden ... has said he intends to run for reelection as president and I intend to run with him as vice president of the United States,” Harris told NBC News on Friday, while dismissing Democrats who may be concerned about President Joe Biden and Harris being on the ticket.

“I think that it is very important to focus on the needs of the American people and not political chatter out of Washington, D.C.,” she said during the interview, which took place at the international Munich Security Conference in Germany.

Recent polls indicate that nearly 53% of registered voters consider Harris unfavorable, as I previously reported for the Deseret News.

Harris was asked about former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s campaign bid for 2024, which is consistently touting the need for “a new generation of leaders.”

“If you’re tired of losing, put your trust in a new generation,” she said during her announcement in Charleston, South Carolina, as D. Hunter Schwarz reported for the Deseret News, a phrase she has consistently repeated without referencing Biden or former President Donald Trump by name.

According to a Quinnipiac University poll, Haley is behind other Republican candidates, trailing with less than 10% while Trump receives a 43% approval rating and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis garners 41%.

Harris stated in the interview that she believed it was “very coded language,” adding, “In Joe Biden, we have a president who is probably one of the oldest and strongest American presidents we have had in his response to the needs of the American people.”

Meanwhile, on the topic of DeSantis, who is speculated to run in 2024, and his fight against the College Board’s African American studies course, Harris said that to “censor America’s teachers” was “wrongheaded.”

When DeSantis was asked on Tuesday if he plans to make a campaign announcement, following Haley’s lead, he responded while laughing: “Wouldn’t you like to know,” as Joshua Lee reported for the Deseret News.