When should you replace your household cleaning products and supplies?

The time for spring cleaning is fast approaching and taking inventory of your cleaning products and supplies can help.

Do some of them need to be thrown away or replaced?

Here’s what you need to know.

How long do cleaning sprays last?

Real Simple reported that cleaning sprays just like a lot of other home goods have an expiration date that people should pay attention to.

“Like many products purchased at the grocery store, cleaning products can degrade over time,” Brian Sansoni, senior vice president of communications, outreach and membership at the American Cleaning Institute, said.

How often should you replace your cleaning chemicals? Express reported that most store bought household cleaners are good to use anywhere between six months to two years.

“Even if they contain preservatives, that doesn’t mean they last forever. As they begin to break down, it might affect how well the enzymes work or change the pH, resulting in a less effective product,” Sansoni said.

Homemade cleaning products don’t typically have the preservatives that store bought items do so these should be replaced more regularly, according to Yahoo.

The American Lung Association reports that some cleaning products can also release volatile organic compounds and other dangerous chemicals that “contribute to chronic respiratory problems, allergic reactions and headaches.”

How often should you buy cleaning supplies?

Taking time to clean and replace your cleaning supplies every few months is important for maintaining good health and a clean environment.

Statista reported in October 2022 that in 2021, the average cost of laundry and cleaning supplies for a single household is $178.45.

Despite the highs and lows of the economy, the cleaning products industry remains resilient as people continue to purchase supplies, according to Yahoo Finance.

“When it comes to your sponges and scourers, these should be added to your grocery list and be changed every single week,” operations executive at Housekeep cleaning company, Henry Paterson reportedly said. “This not only keeps your kitchen sanitary, but ensure that the sponges stay effective for removing grease and dirt from your crockery.”

Even the way cleaning products are stored can determine their effectiveness. The Pro House Keepers blog reported that it is important to keep products in a cool, dark and dry place.

“Plastic brushes used in tub, kitchen, and toilet scrubbers tend to be more durable than cloths and sponges,” Parry said per Best Life. “Wash it every week or so, and you’ll only need to replace once the brush starts to degrade. Usually how quickly they degrade is baed on how often and vigorously they’re used.”

How often should your broom and mop be replaced?

The Spruce reported that a mop should replace every two to three months if not sooner depending on how dirty it appears to be.

A dirty mop or broom will just move around dust, dirt and even mildew if not stored in a place where it can breathe properly.

When the bristles are wearing down and not being as effective in cleaning, that is when different scrub brushes, brooms and mops should be replaced, according to commercial cleaning company, Crew Care.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that cleaning is important in removing germs from home surfaces and keeping a home free of harmful viruses.

Julieta Aquino, worker-owner at Up & Go cleaning cooperative, told The Washington Post that cleaning your home helps you to, “really see everything that’s in the space, get rid of things you don’t use, and make sure everything is in its place.”