Australia declined to replace Queen Elizabeth II with King Charles III on bank notes

Australia will officially no longer feature the British monarchy on its bank notes.

The $5 bill previously hosted the likeness of Queen Elizabeth II, but on Thursday, the central bank announced it would not be replacing her image with King Charles III. Instead it plans to highlight Indigenous culture and design on the notes, The Associated Press reported.

“This decision by the Reserve Bank Board follows consultation with the Australian government, which supports this change,” the bank said in a statement, per BBC.

How will Australia replace the British monarch on its bank notes?

The new $5 will have a design on the front side that honors “the culture and history of the First Australians,” and the back side will “continue to feature the Australian parliament,” according to the bank’s statement, per AP.

While the British monarch remains the technical head of state in Australia, like many of the countries colonized by the United Kingdom, Australia has begun to question how much it wants to be tied to Britain.

What do First Nations people think about Australia changing the bank notes?

Australia’s Indigenous population, often called First Nations people, is comprised of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders, who are “descendants of the world’s oldest continuous culture who have occupied the continent for 65,000 years,” CNN reported.

Politicians and leaders in the Aboriginal community welcomed the announcement.

“This is a massive win for the grassroots, First Nations people who have been fighting to decolonise this country,” tweeted Greens Sen. Lidia Thorpe, who is a DjabWurrung Gunnai Gunditjmara woman, per BBC.

This is a massive win for the grassroots, First Nations people who have been fighting to decolonise this country. First Nations people never ceded our Sovereignty to any King or Queen, ever. Time for a Treaty Republic! pic.twitter.com/J4LjyFXwUe — Senator Lidia Thorpe (@SenatorThorpe) February 2, 2023

King Charles III will still be featured on coin currency in the country.