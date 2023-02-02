U.S. is increasing military presence in the Philippines amid rising tensions with China over Taiwan

The United States is expanding its military presence in the Philippines due to concerns around rising tensions with China about Taiwan.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced to U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin that the Philippines will allow the U.S. access to an additional four military camps within the country, The Associated Press reported.

“I have always said that it seems to me that the future of the Philippines and for that matter the Asia-Pacific will always have to involve the United States simply because those partnerships are so strong,” Marcos said to Austin, per AP.

What caused the tension in the South China Sea?

The agreement marks “the first time in 30 years that the United States will have such a large military presence in the country,” The New York Times reported.

Much of the tension between China and Taiwan stems from the South China Sea and China’s increase in military bases in the area. Concerns that China could invade Taiwan have risen over the conflict, prompting the U.S. to amp up military defenses. China claims Taiwan as part of its own territory, but Taiwan considers itself a sovereign democratic nation.

Officials worry that China could easily sneak submarines through the landscape in the area to launch an attack.

“The Chinese have militarised those features and that puts more of our territory under threat. Only the US has the power to stop them. The Philippines cannot do it alone,” Jose Cuisia Jr., former Philippine ambassador to the U.S., told BBC.

What does China say about the U.S. increasing troops in the Philippines?

China warns that the move will escalate tension in the region and bring less stability to the area.

“Out of its selfish agenda, the US side has held up to the cold war. Regional countries should remain vigilant about this and avoid being used by the US,” Mao Ning, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said, per CNN.

What’s the history of the U.S. and the Philippines?

The Philippines was a U.S. territory from 1898 until 1946, when it was granted independence. But the U.S. continued to maintain a large military presence in the Philippines up until the 1990s, per CNN.

Filipinos were not a fan of the military oversight in the country at the time, and it was “seen to be a vestige of American colonialism,” according to the Times.