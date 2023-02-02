Facebook Twitter
Thursday, February 2, 2023 | 
U.S. & World Environment World & Nation

Freezing Texas temperatures leave more than 340,000 without power

The icy weather is reportedly ‘expected to improve across much of the state starting on Thursday’

By Madison Selcho Madison Selcho
SHARE Freezing Texas temperatures leave more than 340,000 without power
Joshua Lang shovels ice off a public walkway leading into a neighborhood park near his home in Dallas.

Joshua Lang shovels ice off a public walkway leading into a neighborhood park near his home, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Dallas. Over 340,000 people are without power in Texas due to the winter weather conditions on Wednesday.

Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press

More than 340,000 people were without power in the near-freezing temperatures in Texas on Wednesday.

Here’s what we know.

Related

What happened: USA Today reported that, along with the thousands of people without power, more than 2,300 flights have been canceled due to the icy weather.

The icy weather is “expected to improve across much of the state starting on Thursday,” according to Fox 26 Houston.

Live updates of how many are without power can be found on PowerOutage.US.

Related

Details: The BBC reported that Dallas and Austin have been the most impacted cities during the bad weather and that there have been dozens of car crashes, resulting in at least eight people dead.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said, according to News 4 San Antonio, “Approximately 1,600 roads have been impacted. TxDOT has used 1.3 million gallons of brine and other material to treat the roadways.”

CNN reported that Arkansas and Tennessee are also being impacted by the winter weather.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders reportedly “declared a state of emergency due to the icy conditions” and Abbott requested those traveling to “stay off the roads if possible.”

Related

What has been said: “We cannot stress this enough, please slow down and take your time if you are on the roads underneath these storms of sleet and freezing rain,” the Fort Worth office of the National Weather Service said in a Twitter post. “Road conditions can rapidly deteriorate if caught in these storms going on right now.”

Next Up In U.S. and world
Australia declined to replace Queen Elizabeth II with King Charles III on bank notes
Groundhog Day 2023: Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter
U.S. is increasing military presence in the Philippines amid rising tensions with China over Taiwan
‘He should have been safe:’ Kamala Harris offers brief, emotional comments at Tyre Nichols’ funeral
Opinion: Terrorist leader killed in Somalia. Where are we at with the war on terror?
Think the housing market is bad? It’s even worse for affordable housing builders