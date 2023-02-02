Freezing Texas temperatures leave more than 340,000 without power

More than 340,000 people were without power in the near-freezing temperatures in Texas on Wednesday.

Here’s what we know.

What happened: USA Today reported that, along with the thousands of people without power, more than 2,300 flights have been canceled due to the icy weather.

The icy weather is “expected to improve across much of the state starting on Thursday,” according to Fox 26 Houston.

Live updates of how many are without power can be found on PowerOutage.US.

Details: The BBC reported that Dallas and Austin have been the most impacted cities during the bad weather and that there have been dozens of car crashes, resulting in at least eight people dead.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said, according to News 4 San Antonio, “Approximately 1,600 roads have been impacted. TxDOT has used 1.3 million gallons of brine and other material to treat the roadways.”

CNN reported that Arkansas and Tennessee are also being impacted by the winter weather.

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders reportedly “declared a state of emergency due to the icy conditions” and Abbott requested those traveling to “stay off the roads if possible.”

What has been said: “We cannot stress this enough, please slow down and take your time if you are on the roads underneath these storms of sleet and freezing rain,” the Fort Worth office of the National Weather Service said in a Twitter post. “Road conditions can rapidly deteriorate if caught in these storms going on right now.”