Tuesday, February 28, 2023 | 
U.S. & World

U.S. Treasury Secretary makes surprise visit to Ukraine. Here’s what she said there

By Hannah Murdock Hannah Murdock
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen shake hands during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via Associated Press

United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made a surprise visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, where she reiterated that the U.S. would continue to financially support Ukraine in the war with Russia.

Yellen met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a week after President Joe Biden did in his unannounced visit to the capital of Ukraine.

What did U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen say in Ukraine?

Yellen tweeted Monday that she was in Kyiv to “reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine, discuss ways we can continue our support — including through economic assistance — and pay tribute to the bravery of the Ukrainian people a year after Russia’s unprovoked invasion.”

During her visit, Yellen met with Zelenskyy, the head of Ukraine’s National Bank and other top officials, The Associated Press reported.

She also announced the transfer of an additional $1.25 billion in aid to Ukraine.

“We cannot allow Ukraine to lose the war for economic reasons when it has shown an ability to succeed on the battlefield,” Yellen wrote in a op-ed for The New York Times. “Ukraine’s military resistance depends on a government that can function effectively, as well as a stable economy that can help finance defense efforts over the long term. By fortifying the ‘home front,’ our economic assistance is helping make possible Ukraine’s stalwart frontline defense against Russia.”

