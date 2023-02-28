Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, February 28, 2023 | 
U.S. & World

Heavy snowfall hits California, 10 Western states under winter weather alerts

There’s a blizzard warning in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, and the storm is forecast to move across the southern plains and hit the Northeast

By Sarah Gambles Sarah Gamblessgambles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Heavy snowfall hits California, 10 Western states under winter weather alerts
People visit Mount Diablo State Park in Walnut Creek, Calif.

People visit Mount Diablo State Park in Walnut Creek, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. In California, the National Weather Service said a series of winter storm systems will continue moving into the state through Wednesday after residents got a brief break from severe weather Sunday.

Godofredo A. Vásquez, Associated Press

Southern Californians are experiencing a rare winter experience this year. Heavy snowfall hit the San Bernardino Mountains, stranding many residents in the mountain communities.

The snow stranded nearly 600 elementary and middle school students from Irvine on Friday. The students were on class trips in the mountains and had to stay for the weekend because the roads closed, ABC News reported.

More snow is on its way this week, with a blizzard warning for the Sierra Nevada mountains. Ten Western states are on winter weather alert, starting Monday, according to CNN.

The storm is forecasted to begin in California then head to the four corners of the southern plains before making its way to the Northeast. Meteorologists predict heavy snowfall, The Weather Channel reported.

Severe weather hit the midwest, pummeling Michigan with snow, rain and winds that caused a power outage that affected more than 216,000 homes, per CNN.

Tornadoes hit the South

A tornado hit Oklahoma on Sunday, killing at least one person and injuring 12 people. More than 88,000 people lost power in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas from tornadoes hitting the areas, according to AccuWeather.

“I got up and then the wind just threw me back. And I’m screaming,” Oklahoma resident Frances Tabler of Norman told KOCO News 5 ABC. “It was like a blizzard inside the house.”

There is a possibility of snow in the region this week after being weakened by the tornadoes.

Next Up In U.S. and world
U.S. Treasury Secretary makes surprise visit to Ukraine. Here’s what she said there
In his new book, Ron DeSantis lays foundation for likely run for president
Utah Jazz part owner Dwyane Wade on being father of a transgender daughter: ‘All I’ve wanted to do was get it right’
More Utah schools could soon offer full-day kindergarten
An unexpected Daybell hearing brought the court together — here’s what happened
Why newspapers across the country are dropping the popular ‘Dilbert’ cartoon