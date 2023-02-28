Heavy snowfall hits California, 10 Western states under winter weather alerts

Southern Californians are experiencing a rare winter experience this year. Heavy snowfall hit the San Bernardino Mountains, stranding many residents in the mountain communities.

The snow stranded nearly 600 elementary and middle school students from Irvine on Friday. The students were on class trips in the mountains and had to stay for the weekend because the roads closed, ABC News reported.

More snow is on its way this week, with a blizzard warning for the Sierra Nevada mountains. Ten Western states are on winter weather alert, starting Monday, according to CNN.

The storm is forecasted to begin in California then head to the four corners of the southern plains before making its way to the Northeast. Meteorologists predict heavy snowfall, The Weather Channel reported.

Severe weather hit the midwest, pummeling Michigan with snow, rain and winds that caused a power outage that affected more than 216,000 homes, per CNN.

Tornadoes hit the South

A tornado hit Oklahoma on Sunday, killing at least one person and injuring 12 people. More than 88,000 people lost power in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas from tornadoes hitting the areas, according to AccuWeather.

“I got up and then the wind just threw me back. And I’m screaming,” Oklahoma resident Frances Tabler of Norman told KOCO News 5 ABC. “It was like a blizzard inside the house.”

There is a possibility of snow in the region this week after being weakened by the tornadoes.