Facebook Twitter
Friday, February 3, 2023 | 
U.S. & World

Suspect charged and arrested in the disappearance of Dallas Zoo monkeys

A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to the disappearance of the monkeys from Dallas Zoo on Thursday

By Ashley Nash
SHARE Suspect charged and arrested in the disappearance of Dallas Zoo monkeys
This photo provided by the Dallas Zoo shows an emperor tamarin monkey that lives at the zoo.

This photo provided by the Dallas Zoo shows an emperor tamarin money that lives at the zoo. Two monkeys were taken from the Dallas Zoo on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, police said, the latest in a string of odd incidents at the attraction being investigated. The emperor tamarin in this photo is not one of the two monkeys involved in the incident.

Dallas Zoo via Associated Press

A man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the disappearance of two emperor tamarin monkeys from the Dallas Zoo on Monday, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The news: Davion Irwin, 24 was brought into the Dallas County Jail on Thursday night, facing six charges of animal cruelty, per The Dallas Morning News.

  • Irwin, whose picture has been circulating the media in relation to the missing monkeys this week, was recognized by an employee at the Dallas World Aquarium, The Dallas Morning News continues.
  • “The suspect stopped an employee to ‘ask questions regarding one or our animals’ and that worker ‘immediately recognized Mr. Irvin from prior reporting on the incident involving the suspected theft of two emperor tamarin monkeys,’” said Waylon Tate, a spokesperson for the aquarium, to NBC News.
Related

Details: Police say that tips from the public led them to the monkeys, Bella and Finn, on Tuesday, who were found in the closet of an empty home, per NBC. The animals were unharmed, the Dallas Zoo said on Twitter.

Strange incidents at the zoo: Fox Dallas Fort Worth says that police are investigating whether or not Irvin is involved in other criminal cases that have been happening at the Dallas Zoo.

  • The monkeys were taken from the zoo only two weeks after a clouded leopard was found roaming free, and a week after a vulture was found dead under unusual circumstances, Deseret News reported.
AP23034590059056.jpg

This image provided by Dallas County Jail shows Davion Irvin. Dallas police say Irvin was arrested, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in the case of the two monkeys that were taken from the Dallas Zoo.

Dallas County Jail via Associated Press

Next Up In U.S. and world
Turkey is still holding up Sweden, Finland’s NATO membership
China claims it successfully cloned 3 ‘super cows’
Arctic blast: How could will New England get this weekend?
Scientists discover 319-million-year-old brain — could be oldest ever discovered
Why it matters that researchers found an ancient Egyptian mummy workshop
Falling inflation, falling unemployment is the stuff of ‘economics fiction’