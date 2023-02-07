A lawsuit in Texas is trying to overturn the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, and the outcome could have national implications for access to abortion pills.

Mifepristone, which is the first of two drugs taken in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy to induce an abortion, was approved by the FDA in 2000, as I reported for the Deseret News.

The suit, filed in November 2022 by conservative legal group Alliance Defending Freedom, could undo the FDA’s approval of the drug, which is used in over 50% of abortions in the U.S., according to The Washington Post.

The lawsuit argues that “the FDA failed America’s women and girls when it chose politics over science and approved chemical abortion drugs for use in the United States.”

Meanwhile, associate attorney general Vanita Gupta said, per the Post, “We are vigorously defending the FDA in unprecedented litigation that is seeking to withdraw mifepristone from the marketplace — an action that would work severe harm to all who rely on the medication.”

The suit was filed in Amarillo, Texas, where the decision comes down to Trump-appointed U.S. District Court Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk.

An appeal would go to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which Slate called “one of the most activist, conservative courts in the country.” This means the case, if it goes to the Court of Appeals, will be decided by conservative judges.

It is unclear what will happen in the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA case, but what is certain, as Ian Millhiser writes for Vox, is that “at some point, Kacsmaryk will issue an order concerning the legality of a very common abortion drug.”

“And, if Kacsmaryk behaves as he has in past cases, the scope of that order will be limited only by his own desires and ambitions,” Millhister wrote.

