4.9 million Fabuloso bottles recalled for bacteria contamination risk
The manufacturer, Colgate-Palmolive, suggests immediate disposal of the product that could put those with weakened immune systems in danger
On Tuesday evening, distributor Colgate-Palmolive with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled 4.9 million bottles of the household cleaning product “Fabuloso” due to a bacteria contamination risk.
“With inadequate preservative, there is a risk of bacteria growth in the recalled products,” said Colgate-Palmolive.
Associated with improper preservative levels in the product, the bacteria risk could be harmful, per a release on the company’s website.
The potential bacteria are called Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, commonly found in soil and water, per the U.S. Product Safety Commission.
While healthy people are not likely to be affected, the company said it is of concern for people with health problems, such as “weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions” which can cause “serious infection that may require medical treatment,” per the release.
Basically, any exposure through a break in the skin, in the eyes, or inhaling it is risky for people with these health concerns, the Consumer Product Safety Commission warned. No injuries have been associated with the product at this point.
Consumers are advised to check the manufacturing code embossed on the bottle to see if its first eight digits are 2348US78 through 2365US78 or 3001US78 through 3023US78. If it was bought between Dec. 14 and Jan. 23 — after which the issue was corrected — it could be one of the recalls, per Fabuloso’s website. The Lavender, Refreshing Lemon, Passion of Fruits, Spring Fresh and Ocean scents were impacted.
Reimbursement or replacement of the item is available on an online form on Fabuloso’s website, and the product should be thrown away — bottle and all, without dumping the liquid — in household trash.
Which Fabuloso cleaner products are being recalled?
- Fabuloso® Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 16.9 OZ + 30% Free Bonus Pack (22 FL OZ), UPC 035000995025.
- Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 56 FL OZ, UPC 035000530325.
- Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 128 FL OZ, UPC 035000530585.
- Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Lavender Scent, 169 FL OZ, UPC 035000531223.
- Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Lavender Scent, 210 FL OZ, UPC 035000531230.
- Fabuloso® Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Lavender Scent, 1 GALLON, UPC 035110043074.
- Fabuloso® Original Multi-Purpose Cleaner, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 16.9 OZ + 30% Free Bonus Pack (22 FL OZ), UPC 035000995018.
- Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 33.8 FL OZ, UPC 035000974716.
- Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 56 FL OZ, UPC 035000470416.
- Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 128 FL OZ, UPC 035000973542.
- Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Refreshing Lemon Scent, 169 FL OZ, UPC 035000969873.
- Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 33.8 FL OZ, UPC 035000530981.
- Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 56 FL OZ, UPC 035000530301.
- Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 128 FL OZ, UPC 035000530608.
- Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner 2X Concentrated Formula, Passion of Fruits Scent, 169 FL OZ, UPC 035000458162.
- Fabuloso® Multi-Purpose Cleaner Bleach Alternative 2X Concentrated Formula, Spring Fresh Scent, 56 FL OZ, UPC 035000530998.
- Fabuloso® Professional All Purpose Cleaner & Degreaser, Ocean Scent, 1 GALLON, UPC 035110043739.