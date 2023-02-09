4.9 million Fabuloso bottles recalled for bacteria contamination risk

On Tuesday evening, distributor Colgate-Palmolive with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recalled 4.9 million bottles of the household cleaning product “Fabuloso” due to a bacteria contamination risk.

“With inadequate preservative, there is a risk of bacteria growth in the recalled products,” said Colgate-Palmolive.

Associated with improper preservative levels in the product, the bacteria risk could be harmful, per a release on the company’s website.

The potential bacteria are called Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, commonly found in soil and water, per the U.S. Product Safety Commission.

While healthy people are not likely to be affected, the company said it is of concern for people with health problems, such as “weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions” which can cause “serious infection that may require medical treatment,” per the release.

Basically, any exposure through a break in the skin, in the eyes, or inhaling it is risky for people with these health concerns, the Consumer Product Safety Commission warned. No injuries have been associated with the product at this point.

Consumers are advised to check the manufacturing code embossed on the bottle to see if its first eight digits are 2348US78 through 2365US78 or 3001US78 through 3023US78. If it was bought between Dec. 14 and Jan. 23 — after which the issue was corrected — it could be one of the recalls, per Fabuloso’s website. The Lavender, Refreshing Lemon, Passion of Fruits, Spring Fresh and Ocean scents were impacted.

Reimbursement or replacement of the item is available on an online form on Fabuloso’s website, and the product should be thrown away — bottle and all, without dumping the liquid — in household trash.

