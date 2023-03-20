Since Dec. 21, the days have been getting longer and more light-filled and will continue to do so, leading up to the year's longest day during the summer solstice in June.

The spring equinox is the halfway point between winter and summer, and means “equal night” in Latin, per the Farmer’s Almanac. It is the official first day of spring for the Earth’s northern hemisphere on the astrological calendar and has long been celebrated for its symbolism of fertility and renewal.

How to celebrate the first day of spring

Spring is known for its renewal — green grass, flower buds, and birdsong become more frequent and commonplace.

A big part of celebrating is enjoying it — here are some ideas from Wiccan priestess Vivianne Crowley, per Vogue:



Take a walk or hike outside today and take note of the seasonal changes. Start a garden and nurture some seeds. Clean out unwanted items from your house and donate them. Light a candle and set some intentions for this new season.

Another fun tradition that honors the ancient Chinese is to balance a raw egg on its end for the day, which should stay upright, per the Farmer’s Almanac.

Making a meal with veggies and fruits of the season could just be the perfect way to add some spring to your everyday routine — The New York Times recommends all things rhubarb, peas and asparagus. Here are some recipes I have my eye on:



Why does the spring equinox happen?

Since the earth is tilted on its axis, the northern and southern ends of the world get different amounts of light as the planet rotates around the sun while spinning on its axis, per Britannica.

That’s why, as the Northern Hemisphere transitions to spring on this day, the Southern Hemisphere changes to fall.

Is the spring equinox always on March 20?

The spring equinox falls near March 20 every year. That being said, it can also fall on March 19 or 21, depending on the year, per Space.