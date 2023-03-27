Facebook Twitter
Monday, March 27, 2023 | 
U.S. & World

Tornadoes wreak havoc in the South

More than 20 million people are on severe weather watch in the South starting Monday

By Sarah Gambles Sarah Gamblessgambles@deseretnews.com
SHARE Tornadoes wreak havoc in the South
At least 25 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in Mississippi after a storm late Friday.

Debris is strewn about tornado-damaged homes on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. At least 25 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in Mississippi as the massive storm ripped through several towns late Friday.

Julio Cortez, Associated Press

Tornadoes slammed the southeast U.S. over the weekend. And the storms aren’t over yet.

More than 20 million people are on severe weather watch in the South starting Monday, CNN reported.

The severe thunderstorms and tornadoes left at least 26 people dead over the weekend. There were at least 20 confirmed tornadoes across Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, according to CNN.

What happened to Rolling Fork, Mississippi?

One Mississippi town was practically flattened by the storms. Rolling Fork is home to nearly 2,000 residents, and search and rescue crews continue looking for survivors and ways to help, The Associated Press reported.

Related

Because the storm struck so quickly, there was barely time to sound off the alarms.

“Sharkey County, Mississippi, is one of the poorest counties in the state of Mississippi, but we’re still resilient,” Mayor Eldridge Walker told AP. “We’ve got a long way to go, and we certainly thank everybody for their prayers and for anything they will do or can do for this community.”

Winds reached 80 mph and rain and “hail the size of golf balls pounded the region,” The Washington Post reported.

The storm also hit Silver City, Mississippi, and “residents reported catastrophic damage like Rolling Fork,” according to the Deseret News.

Related

Next Up In U.S. and world
Philadelphia monitors water contamination levels after a latex spill in the Delaware River
What we know so far about Monday’s shooting at a Nashville Christian school
Finland to host 4-day master class retreat on finding happiness in life
First Citizens Bank to acquire Silicon Valley Bank
Biden’s approval hits near low
San Francisco leaders favor reparations that could include $5 million payouts. Here’s when it could happen