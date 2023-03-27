Tornadoes wreak havoc in the South

Tornadoes slammed the southeast U.S. over the weekend. And the storms aren’t over yet.

More than 20 million people are on severe weather watch in the South starting Monday, CNN reported.

The severe thunderstorms and tornadoes left at least 26 people dead over the weekend. There were at least 20 confirmed tornadoes across Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, according to CNN.

What happened to Rolling Fork, Mississippi?

One Mississippi town was practically flattened by the storms. Rolling Fork is home to nearly 2,000 residents, and search and rescue crews continue looking for survivors and ways to help, The Associated Press reported.

Because the storm struck so quickly, there was barely time to sound off the alarms.

“Sharkey County, Mississippi, is one of the poorest counties in the state of Mississippi, but we’re still resilient,” Mayor Eldridge Walker told AP. “We’ve got a long way to go, and we certainly thank everybody for their prayers and for anything they will do or can do for this community.”

Winds reached 80 mph and rain and “hail the size of golf balls pounded the region,” The Washington Post reported.

The storm also hit Silver City, Mississippi, and “residents reported catastrophic damage like Rolling Fork,” according to the Deseret News.