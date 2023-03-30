First lady visits Nashville during vigil to honor shooting victims

On Wednesday evening, a candlelight vigil brought together the community in Nashville, Tennessee, to commemorate the victims of the shooting at the Covenant School that happened on Monday, leaving six victims dead.

“Our police officers have cried and are crying with Nashville and the world,” said police chief John Drake at the vigil, per CBS News. “I have cried and continue to cry and I have prayed for Nashville as well.”

Attending the event was first lady Jill Biden, who touched the picture of each victim and placed a flower underneath, reported CNN. Also in attendance were singer Sheryl Crow, who sang “I Shall Believe,” along with Margo Price, singing “Tears of Rage,” and Ketch Secor, who left many in tears with “Will the Circle be Unbroken,” reported The Associated Press.

“Violence has visited our city and brought heartache and pain. In the midst of sorrow, we are yet looking for hope,” said Tennessee Rep. Rev. Harold M. Love, Jr. ending the vigil in prayer, per CNN.

What we know about the victims

Three children, all nine years old, were shot and killed during the attack, along with three adult caregivers at the school.

All of the victims were in open spaces where it was difficult to find cover and didn’t seem specifically targeted, reported CNN.

Here are the dead remembered:

