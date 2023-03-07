Americans kidnapped in Mexico found

Four Americans kidnapped on Friday were found. Two were found dead and two were found alive, said the governor of the area, Américo Villarreal Anaya, in a call on Tuesday, per CNN.

As reported by Deseret News previously, the group of Americans that traveled to Mexico in a white van included 33-year-old Latavia Washington McGee, Zindell Brown, Eric James Williams and Shaeed Woodard.

“Derived from the joint search actions, the four American citizens deprived of their liberty last Friday were found,” Villarreal tweeted, per CNN. “Unfortunately, two dead. Investigation and intelligence work continue to capture those responsible. Details will be given later.”

It has not been announced which of the victims are alive and which are dead, but one was killed at the initial confrontation, said one Mexican official, per The New York Times.

The two who are alive are in a safe location and being attended to by medical personnel, reported The New York Times, but the extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.