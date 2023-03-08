At least 6 Palestinians were killed in Israeli raid on the West Bank

At least six Palestinians were killed and at least 26 were injured in a refugee encampment in the West Bank during a raid by Israeli security forces on Tuesday.

The raid on the city of Jenin was initiated to arrest a man suspected of shooting two Israeli brothers last month. The raid “spiraled into violence” and left six Palestinians dead, The New York Times reported.

Why did Israeli security perform an operation in Palestinian city?

The suspect was one of those killed, according to Palestinian health officials. Islamist militant group “Hamas confirmed that he had been a member of its military wing,” and he had also spent nine years serving in Israeli prison. He was released in December 2022, per The Times.

Details about the other Palestinians killed are yet to be released.

Far-right Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supported the raid that took place “in the heart of the murderers’ lair. As I have said repeatedly: Whoever harms us will pay the price,” per The Washington Post.

What else has been happening in the West Bank?

Last week, a group of Israeli settlers set fire and rioted in the Palestinian town of Huwara last week, causing one Palestinian to be shot and killed. The riot was in response to a shooting of two Jewish brothers, Hillel Yaniv, 21, and Yagel Yaniv, 19, who were driving through Huwara to their residence on nearby Israeli settlement Har Bracha, CNN reported.

More violence took place in Huwara when some Israeli settlers threw stones at a Palestinian family who was sitting a parked car, per BBC.

“More than 60 Palestinians have been killed this year by Israeli forces and settlers,” and “at least 14 Israelis have been killed in attacks by Palestinians,” according to The Post.