Toxic industrial fire caused thousands of residents to evacuate Indiana city

A large industrial fire broke out in a Richmond, Indiana, building on Tuesday, forcing residents to evacuate. The building was a plastics recycling center, and the plastics being burned could be emitting a host of different toxins.

“There is a host of different chemicals that plastics give off when they’re on fire, and it’s concerning,” Indiana State Fire Marshal Steve Jones said during a news briefing, per CNN.

According to The Washington Post, around 2,000 residents within a half-mile radius of the fire were evacuated Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was contained after it spread to six nearby buildings. “Although the cause of the fire was unclear, the owner of the facility had been warned multiple times about fire hazards,” per the Post.

Jones also told CBS News that smoke coming from the burning fire was “definitely toxic.”

The fire is expected to burn for a few days, and residents who live nearby are warned to stay as far away as possible until the smoke clears, per CBS News.

According to NBC News, Richmond has a population of around 35,700 people and is located around 71 miles east of Indianapolis. The site of the fire previously belonged to Hoffco/Comet Industries, which manufactured tractor parts and industrial farm equipment parts.

