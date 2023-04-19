Secret Service scoops up tiny intruder on White House property

On Tuesday, the White House’s fence was breached by a “curious young visitor.”

A 2-year-old toddler crawled away from his parents and through the 5.5-inch space between the posts on the north side of the property by Pennsylvania Avenue, reported NPR.

“The White House security systems instantly triggered Secret Service officers and the toddler and parents were quickly reunited,” said Secret Service chief of communications Anthony Guglielmi, per The Guardian.

This isn’t the first time that a tiny tyke has breached the premises — a similar thing happened in 2014 when one of President Barack Obama’s addresses was put on hold, reported CNN.

After a bit of questioning from the Secret Service, the parents and child continued with their day and had a story to share.

Here are some of the top questions that other curious kids have asked and Secret Service agents have answered about the profession in general on the agency’s webpage:



Who are the people in uniform at the White House gates?

“Those individuals are members of the Secret Service Uniformed Division. They wear uniforms because their jobs require them to be recognized as police officers. Many of these officers are posted at different areas around the White House, at the vice president’s residence and at embassies. These officers protect these buildings as well as the people in them. You may also see them patrolling the streets of Washington, D.C., in marked Secret Service vehicles.”



What is it like to be a Secret Service agent?

“Having a job as a special agent with the United States Secret Service is exciting and it’s also hard work. Not only are the men and women of the Secret Service serving the country by helping to protect the nation’s leaders and financial systems, but in the process, agents are required to travel a lot and are exposed to people and places that most people can only dream of.

“The Secret Service is unique among federal law enforcement agencies because not only do its agents provide protection for the president and vice president of the United States and their families, former presidents, presidential candidates and visiting heads of state and heads of government to the United States, but they also work criminal investigations — the responsibility for which the agency was first mandated in 1865. Throughout their careers, agents will perform a variety of assignments — both protective and investigative.”



Why do agents seem to always wear sunglasses?

“Secret Service agents sometimes wear sunglasses to keep the sun out of their eyes, so they can increase their ability to see what people in the crowd are doing. Agents do not always wear sunglasses.”