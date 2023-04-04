Train derails in the Netherlands, killing at least 1, injuring several

A passenger train derailed near The Hague in the Netherlands early Tuesday.

At least one person was killed and 30 injured, CNN reported.

What happened in the Netherlands train crash?

The train derailment occurred early Tuesday morning when a passenger train carrying about 50 passengers crashed into a construction crane in the town of Voorschoten, according to The Associated Press.

“We don’t understand how this could have happened,” John Voppen, CEO of ProRail, said, per Deutsche Welle.

“The crane was part of maintenance work on two tracks that were closed to traffic, while two other of four tracks total remained open,” Voppen said in a press conference. “We have no idea how the crane got on the track that was still open for traffic.”

The construction company Royal BAM Group, which had a maintenance team working on the railway, said one of its employees was killed in the incident but did not give further details, DW reported.

A criminal investigation is being launched into the incident.

“This is an incredibly tragic accident,” said Voorschoten Mayor Nadine Stemerdink, per BBC News. “We regret there was also a fatality. My thoughts go out to all the family and friends of those involved.”

Train cars derail in Montana, spilling beer in river

The Netherlands train incident follows another train derailment that made headlines when a train in Montana derailed, dumping cases of beer into the Clark Fork River.

A group of fishermen claim a bottle of beer from a derailed railcar on the banks of the Clark Fork River near Quinn’s Hot Springs, west of St. Regis, Mont., Sunday, April 2, 2023. Montana Rail Link is investigating the derailment in which there were no injuries reported. Ben Allan Smith/The Missoulian via Associated Press

At least 20 cars of the freight train derailed directly across the Clark Fork River from Quinn’s Hot Springs Resort on Sunday, the Missoulian reported.

No injuries were reported, but several box cars full of containers of Coors Light and Blue Moon beer spilled in the derailment.

