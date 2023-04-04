Facebook Twitter
CDC workers sick after investigating East Palestine train derailment site

Seven investigators complained of sore throats, headaches, coughing and nausea — symptoms that are in line with what residents have complained about since the train derailed in February

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, Feb. 6, 2023. The federal government filed a lawsuit Thursday, March 30, against railroad Norfolk Southern over environmental damage caused by a February derailment on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border that spilled hazardous chemicals into nearby creeks and rivers.

After investigating the site of the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment, seven U.S. government workers for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fell ill with similar symptoms to what they were investigating.

What symptoms did CDC investigators get after East Palestine get?

The investigators complained of sore throats, headaches, coughing and nausea — symptoms that are in line with what residents have complained about since the train derailed in February, CNN reported.

The team, which included eight other investigators, was visiting houses in the town to conduct a survey about what residents have experienced since the derailment took place.

The Norfolk Southern train that derailed had cars carrying hazardous materials. Although experts assured residents it was safe to return to their homes, upon their return, some residents started saying they were getting rashes, headaches and nausea that didn’t exist before the derailment, according to USA Today.

Following the visit by the investigators, they reported experiencing systems to federal safety officers.

“Symptoms resolved for most team members later the same afternoon, and everyone resumed work on survey data collection within 24 hours. Impacted team members have not reported ongoing health effects,” a CDC spokesperson said in a statement, per CNN.

What toxic materials was the Norfolk Southern train carrying?

The train that derailed in February was carrying toxic chemicals “such as vinyl chloride, an explosive cancer-causing substance used in certain materials like plastic,” The Hill reported.

Spill cleanup and investigations into possible environmental impacts from the derailment continue, per CNN.

