Tornadoes are still wreaking havoc in the Midwest, the South

Tornadoes struck parts of the Midwest and the South Wednesday morning, wreaking havoc on towns and neighborhoods.

In southeastern Missouri, a tornado killed at least five people and caused heavy destruction, NBC News reported.

Tornado destruction in Bollinger County, Missouri

Bollinger County, a rural area about 50 miles south of St. Louis, was hit hard by the tornado — “trees were uprooted, homes turned into piles of splinters, and one building was flipped on its side,” according to The Associated Press.

“The damage is pretty widespread. It’s just heartbreaking to see it,” Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott told NBC News.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced that a minimum of 87 structures were damaged in the tornado’s wake, with 12 of them being “totally destroyed,” according to ABC News.

What’s happening with the tornadoes in the Midwest, the South?

The extreme weather is leaving a path of destruction in the Midwest and the South — killing at least 63 people so far this year, per the AP.

There were “at least nine other tornadoes” reported in Iowa and Illinois, in addition to the one that touched down in Missouri. There were tornado watches in areas of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio issued from the National Weather Service on Friday, ABC News reported.