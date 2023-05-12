What to know about Peloton bike recall

Peloton — the fitness company known for stationary bikes that skyrocketed in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic — is recalling 2.2 million of its original Peloton bikes.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission and Peloton announced Thursday that a voluntary recall was called for the $1,400 model PL-01 bikes sold between January 2018 and May 2023 in the U.S.

According to The New York Times, “The recall stems from concerns surrounding a seat post that can break during use, possibly leading to falls and injury.” The company has reported 35 broken seat posts so far, which includes “13 reports of related injuries such as ‘a fractured wrist, lacerations and bruises due to falling from the bike.’”

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled exercise bikes and contact Peloton for a free repair,” a press release from Peloton said, per NBC News. “Peloton is offering consumers a free seat post that can be self-installed.”

Customers who own the bike can request a new seat replacement on the company website.

“Our commitment to member safety is unwavering. For Peloton, it was important to proactively engage the CPSC to address this issue and to work swiftly and cooperatively to identify a remedy,” Peloton said, per CNN.

CNN reported that “shares of Peloton slid more than 6% following the news.”

