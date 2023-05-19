Target recalls nearly 5 million candles for safety hazard

Target is recalling some Threshold brand candles — characterized by a logo of an old-fashioned key and manufactured in Vietnam — in various scents.

An estimated 137 incidents have been reported of the candles cracking and breaking their glass container during use — six of which reported severe burns and/or cuts, the recall states on the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.

It’s recommended by the CPSC to stop use immediately and return the candle to any Target store or online through special instructions.

“Target is committed to providing high quality and safe products to our guests,” Target spokesperson Joe Unger told The Associated Press, while also urging customers to return the products for a full refund.

The candles were sold exclusively at Target from August 2019 until March 2023 in sizes of 5.5 ounces, 14 ounces and 20 ounces, with one or three wicks. Scents included apple blossom and breeze, berry lemonade and melon, and coconut sorbet, among many others. Pictures of the products can be seen on Target’s website, in addition to a complete list below.

What candles were recalled?

5.5-ounce candles

Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle - Threshold.

Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle - Threshold.

Coconut Sorbet Candle - Threshold.

Red Mandarin and Guava Candle - Threshold.

Charcoal and Black Teak Candle - Threshold.

14-ounce candles

3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Vetiver and Moss - Threshold.

Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Coconut and Honey Candle - Threshold.

3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coconut and Honey - Threshold.

3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Black Cedar - Threshold.

3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Red Mango and Amber - Threshold.

Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Acai Berry and Spruce Candle - Threshold.

Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Whiskey & Oak - Threshold.

Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rose and Cedar Candle - Threshold.

Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Vanilla and Bergamot - Threshold.

Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Leather and Embers - Threshold.

Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Ocean Air and Moss Candle - Threshold.

Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rosemary and Linen Candle - Threshold.

Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fir and Suede Candle - Threshold.

3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coastal Wind and Lavender - Threshold.

3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Rainwater Lily - Threshold.

Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Sandalwood and Smoke Candle - Threshold.

Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Eucalyptus and Palm Candle - Threshold.

Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Applewood and Amber Candle - Threshold.

Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fennel and Pine Candle - Threshold.

20-ounce candles