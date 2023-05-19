What people are saying about former running back, activist Jim Brown

Jim Brown — a Pro Football Hall of Famer, actor and activist — died on Thursday night at age 87 in his Los Angeles home. Brown made a name for himself as one of the greatest professional and college football players of all time starting as a star running back for Syracuse and moving up to the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.

Brown led the Cleveland Browns to an NFL title in 1964 and went on to retire from football to pursue an acting career — appearing in more than 30 films, which include “The Dirty Dozen” and “Any Given Sunday,” The Associated Press reported.

He used his platform to speak out in support of the civil rights movement for Black Americans, and he also founded the Black Economic Union (originally named the Negro Industrial and Economic Union) “to create jobs” and to facilitate “loans to Black businessman in poor areas,” according to The New York Times.

“To the world, he was an activist, actor, and football star,” Monique Brown, his wife, wrote in an Instagram post. “To our family, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.”

What are people saying about Jim Brown?

Fans and admirers of Brown poured tributes onto Twitter noting some of their favorite experiences with him, most memorable game moments and appreciating his voice of support at a time when many famous people typically avoided speaking out on social issues.

“Today, we lost a true legend. May Jim Brown, my @ProFootballHOF brother, rest in peace and power,” Hall of Famer and football champion Jerome Bettis tweeted.

“Football was my ticket; Not my destination. The sport gave me opportunities I wouldn’t have had without it. The legend of Jim Brown was one of my first great inspirations. His dominance challenged so many kids like me to dare to dream. Thank you Jim Brown. Rest In Power,” Sen. Cory Booker tweeted.

“Will never forget this moment: LeBron bows to Jim Brown,” ESPN writer Don Van Natta Jr. tweeted.

“Today, I lost my mentor and hero. RIP Jim Brown. My deepest sympathies to your wife, Monique and your entire family,” musician Flavor Flav tweeted.

RIP. Reminds me of what I consider one of the greatest lines in the history of the Washington Post, from the great Shirley Povich:



“RIP. Reminds me of what I consider one of the greatest lines in the history of the Washington Post, from the great Shirley Povich: ‘Jim Brown, born ineligible to play for the Redskins, integrated their end zone three times yesterday,’” Washington Post reporter Chelsea Janes tweeted.

Jim Brown was in attendance at the NFL Honors in February when the league created the "Jim Brown Award" which will be given every year to the league leader in rushing yards.



“Jim Brown was in attendance at the NFL Honors in February when the league created the “Jim Brown Award” which will be given every year to the league leader in rushing yards. His legacy will live on forever,” NFL writer Ari Meirov tweeted.

“RIP Jim Brown. One of the greatest athletes of all time, and one of the greatest athletes turned actors of all time,” podcaster Will Menaker tweeted.

My heart aches at this very moment after hearing of the passing of Jim Brown.



He is and was a true legend in sports and in the community using his platform to help others.



“My heart aches at this very moment after hearing of the passing of Jim Brown. He is and was a true legend in sports and in the community using his platform to help others. Thanks King,” former pro football star Emmitt Smith tweeted.

“Jim Brown was the greatest player to ever play the game. I remember my dad making me watch his highlights as a kid so I could appreciate his greatness. He was the best of the best and will be forever remembered as a Syracuse legend and the best of all time,” Syracuse coach Dino Babers tweeted.

“Spirit of our living God, we ask that You receive Jim Brown at the gates with the warmest embrace. From the terrestrial, to the celestial, you are a pioneer who had the skill for biggest of stages, & the courage to fight for others to come along. Rest in Peace,” CBS Sports writer and host Josina Anderson tweeted.

