Why did this Venice canal turn fluorescent green?

Over the weekend, locals and visitors alike scratched their heads as they looked at Venice’s Grand Canal turned a fluorescent green near the Rialto Bridge.

Monday, Luca Zaia, a regional governor in Italy, said that an organic coloring compound was released into the water. He said that no negative effects on the environment are expected. It was later confirmed to be a harmless dye called fluorescein by Maurizio Vesco, who is part of the Regional Agency for Environmental Protection, reported the BBC.

Vesco also said that the dye, common in tracking the flow of water, usually is only used by the spoonful but it’s estimated that 1 kilogram of dye was dropped in the water, per BBC.

“I find it hard to believe that it was an accident ... and that a kilo of fluorescein was casually released into the canal,” he told La Repubblica, a local news station.

Rumors said that it was another display of environmental activism like that at the Fontana dei Quattro Fiumi fountain earlier this year, which involved dying the water black. But no group has taken responsibility, per USA Today.

Zaia referred to the recent activism in Italy and said in a statement that “unfortunately Venice has become the stage for actions far beyond the lines,” and finished by saying that “adequate and strong responses are needed.”