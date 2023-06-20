Tropical storm Bret gains momentum as it moves toward Caribbean islands, forecasts say

The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, anticipates Tropical Storm Bret to gain momentum and turn into a hurricane as it approaches islands in the Caribbean later this week.

Moving on a northwest path, a Tuesday morning update from the center predicted the storm could hit islands in the Lesser Antilles by Thursday or Friday, putting them at “risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, strong winds, and dangerous storm surge and waves” as the storm gains momentum. The island cluster — including the islands of Dominica, Barbados, Grenada, Martinique, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines— is located just southeast of larger islands in the area like Puerto Rico.

The center cautioned that there’s a bit more uncertainty with the path of the storm, and is also cautioning those who live in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands to keep an eye out for updates and to “have their hurricane plan in place.”

“Given the larger-than-usual uncertainty in the track forecast,” the center wrote in the Tuesday morning update, “it is too early to specify the location and magnitude of where these hazards could occur.”

Tropical Storm Bret is the second named storm of the 2023 hurricane season, per The Palm Beach Post.