What we know about what’s happening in Russia

Late Saturday, the paramilitary group led by Yevgeny Prigozhim halted their march toward Moscow.

As the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Prigozhim was wanted for “betrayal” and “treason” against Russian President Vladimir Putin for turning what he said was 25,000 soldiers against the Russian government, The Associated Press reported.

Prigozhim said he was reacting to a Russian attack on Wagner camps, an act which the Russian Defense Ministry denied, per AP.

After capturing the southern city of Rostov, Wagner soldiers started moving toward the capital on Friday but stopped 125 miles away from Moscow on Saturday, per Reuters.

“Now the moment has come when blood could be spilled,” Prigozhim said in an audio recording obtained by Reuters. “Understanding ... that Russian blood will be spilled on one side, we are turning our columns around and going back to field camps as planned.”

Military vehicles began pulling out of Rostov Saturday night, per The New York Times.

Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitri S. Peskov, made the announcement that the criminal case against Prigozhim would be dropped and he would go instead to Belarus, per the Times. Other soldiers who didn’t participate in the attack would sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense.