What we know about Russia’s armed rebellion and its aftermath

Led by Yevgeny Prigozhim, the Wagner mercenary group was employed by Russia to fight against Ukraine in the war. On Friday, the group rebelled and began marching toward Moscow.

Here are the latest updates:

Aftermath of the Russian mercenary chief’s armed rebellion

Monday, June 26

Moscow has steadily returned to normal over the weekend after the mercenary Wagner group led by Yevgeny Prigozhim halted its approach on Saturday. The blatant movement against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s leadership has called into question his authority and the stability of Russia.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin spoke to Russian citizens on Monday and acknowledged that the rebellion was “a challenge” to the country’s stability, reported Reuters. He called for unity and loyalty to the president. Putin hasn’t commented on the situation since Saturday when he threatened to punish all involved with the rebellion.

Leaders from across the globe commented on the “cracks” within Russia’s political system following the rebellion.



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the insurrection was successful in creating “more cracks in the Russian facade,” per Reuters.

“What has happened during this weekend shows that the war against Ukraine is cracking Russian power and affecting its political system,” Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, said Monday at a summit in Luxembourg.

Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelenskyy said that “the longer Russian aggression lasts, the more degradation it causes in Russia itself,” per The Washington Post.

More support from the European Union, along with an additional aid package from Australia, is on its way to support Ukraine in the war, the Post reported.

Prigozhim, the Wagner group leader, made a deal to leave Russia and enter Belarus, an ally of Russia. With that spotlight shed on Russia’s ally, Germany is sending soldiers to Lithuania to secure the eastern border shared with Belarus, per the Post.

Russian mercenaries stop movement toward Moscow

Saturday, June 24

Late Saturday, the paramilitary group led by Yevgeny Prigozhim halted its march toward Moscow.

As the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Prigozhim was wanted for “betrayal” and “treason” against Russian President Vladimir Putin for turning what he said was 25,000 soldiers against the Russian government, The Associated Press reported.

Prigozhim said he was reacting to a Russian attack on Wagner camps, an act which the Russian Defense Ministry denied, per AP.

After capturing the southern city of Rostov, Wagner soldiers started moving toward the capital on Friday but stopped 125 miles away from Moscow on Saturday, per Reuters.

“Now the moment has come when blood could be spilled,” Prigozhim said in an audio recording obtained by Reuters. “Understanding ... that Russian blood will be spilled on one side, we are turning our columns around and going back to field camps as planned.”

Military vehicles began pulling out of Rostov Saturday night, per The New York Times.

Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitri S. Peskov, made the announcement that the criminal case against Prigozhim would be dropped and he would go instead to Belarus, per the Times. Other soldiers who didn’t participate in the attack would sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense.