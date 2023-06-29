Police shooting in France ignites protests in the country

Protests erupted in France following the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old in a Paris suburb during a traffic check on Tuesday.

At least 180 people were arrested Wednesday night, as some protesters escalated to “burning cars, lighting buildings on fire and setting off fireworks for the second day in a row,” The New York Times reported.

What happened in police shooting of 17-year-old Naël?

Videos from the incident show “two police officers leaning into the driver-side window of a yellow car,” and as the car drives away, one of the officers shoots into the window. Later on, the car appears crashed into a nearby post. The victim, 17-year-old Naël (last name not yet released), was wounded by a gunshot and ultimately died at the scene, according to The Associated Press.

“He was still a child. He needed his mother,” his mother, Mounia, said, per BBC. “He kissed me goodbye in the morning and said, ‘I love you mum.’ An hour later, I was told that someone shot my son. What shall I do? He was my life. He was everything to me.”

How have French police, authorities responded to the shooting and protests?

Prosecutors urged that the police officer who fired the shots “be placed under investigation for voluntary homicide,” per the Times. The police officer suspecting of firing the shots “remains in custody and faces potential manslaughter charges,” per AP.

CNN reported that the officer “explained his actions by the desire to prevent the vehicle from fleeing again, and by the dangerous road behavior of the driver,” according to Nanterre Prosecutor Pascal Prache in a press conference.

A group called France Police published a tweet that has since been deleted that said “bravo” to the police who “opened fire on a young criminal.” Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin says he will be taking legal action against the group after the tweet, per BBC.

President Emmanuel Macron called an emergency security meeting on Thursday and said, “These acts are totally unjustifiable.” He also recommended taking time for “remembrance and respect” during this time of grief. Naël’s mother called for a silent march Thursday on the square where he was killed to honor his life, NPR reported.

French activists urged authorities to address “what they see as systemic police abuse.” Government officials did condemn the killing and “sought to distance themselves from the police officer’s actions,” according to NPR.

“It’s not the Republic that was in custody. It is not the Republic that killed this young man. Nor is it the police of the Republic who is responsible for this (the killing). It is one man, who must be judged if the justice system deems it necessary,” Olivier Véran, French government spokesperson, told CNN affiliate BFMTV.

