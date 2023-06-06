A Florida mother was shot and killed by a neighbor after dispute with playing children

A Florida mother of four was shot and killed by a neighbor through a closed door, according to police. Ajike “AJ” Owens was killed in Ocala, Florida, on Friday, and no arrest has been made in connection to her death.

Police have responded to at least six incidents in connection with “feuding between Owens and the woman who shot her,” ABC News reported.

What led to the shooting?

Prior to the shooting, Owens’ children were playing in a nearby field, and the children allegedly told their mother that the neighbor threw an item, likely a pair of skates, in the direction of the kids, incidentally striking one of them. The children claimed that the neighbor also took their iPad.

After hearing what happened, Owens went to the front porch of the neighbor with her 9-year-old son to confront her. According to police, she and the neighbor exchanged arguments and threats until Owens was ultimately shot through the closed door. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, per CNN.

“I wish our shooter would have called us instead of taking actions into her own hands,” Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods told CBS News.

Shooter claims self-defense under Florida ‘Stand Your Ground law’

The shooter is claiming self-defense under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground law,” and is cooperating with police but has not been arrested, according to Fox 35 Orlando.

In a statement, one of the attorneys representing Owens’ family, Ben Crump, said that the woman, who is white, was “yelling racial slurs at the children,” who are Black, before the confrontation occurred with their mother, ABC News reported.

“It is asinine when they try to justify this unjustifiable killing of this mother of four who was killed in front of her children,” Crump said, per CNN. “It is heartbreaking on every level.”

The family of Owens is calling for the shooter to be arrested and Pamela Dias, Owens’ mother, said that she “had no weapon” and that she “posed no imminent threat to anyone,” per Fox 35 Orlando.

“My daughter, my grandchildren’s mother, was shot and killed with her 9-year-old son standing next to her,” Owens’ mother said at a press conference, per CBS News. “She had no weapon, she posed no imminent threat to anyone.”

