Supreme Court rules in favor of Black voters in Alabama redistricting case. What does it mean?

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of Black voters who brought a congressional redistricting case on Thursday with a 5-4 ruling.

The court “found a likely violation of the Voting Rights Act in an Alabama congressional map with one majority Black seat out of seven districts in a state where more than one in four residents is Black,” The Associated Press reported.

What does the ruling mean for Alabama?

With the ruling, new maps can be drawn that “could allow Democratic-leaning Black voters to elect their preferred candidates in two more congressional districts,” per AP.

Prior to the ruling, the court “had signaled it was suspicious of some sections of the Voting Rights Act,” and that there were concerns “the court’s precedents improperly required legislatures to prioritize race over traditional redistricting techniques,” according to The Washington Post.

“We see no reason to disturb the District Court’s careful factual findings,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the ruling, per the Post.

Why did Alabama redraw congressional districts?

Every 10 years, states will redraw district boundaries “of their congressional districts to reflect new population counts from the census,” as explained by CNN.

During the 2020 census, a voting map was redrawn by Republican lawmakers in Alabama, leaving only 1 majority Black congressional district out of 7 in a state where the percentage of Black voters was 26%, The New York Times reported.

There’s a possibility the decision could impact other Southern states — “notably Louisiana and Georgia, may also have to redraw their maps to bolster Black voting power,” per the Times.

“Given this court’s recent record on the Voting Rights Act, this is welcome and surprising,” UCLA law professor Richard Hasen told NPR.